Modi lands in Jeddah on 2-day visit; to deepen defence ties with Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Jeddah for a two-day visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival in Jeddah for a two-day visit, April 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

This visit by Modi is the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 40 years to Jeddah.

Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, established during the prime minister's 2019 visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

As a special gesture, the Prime Minister's aircraft was escorted by F-15s of the Royal Saudi Air Force in Saudi airspace.

The gesture is being seen as deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

Modi described the crown prince as "my brother".

India and Saudi Arabia are set to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday during Modi's visit to Jeddah.

Highly placed sources told PTI that Modi will also discuss issues relating to Hajj, including the quota for Indian pilgrims, during his meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, in the evening.

Among the deliverables, the two sides are expected to sign agreements in the fields of space, energy, health, science and scientific research, culture and advanced technology.

On Wednesday, the prime minister, who received Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour in 2016, will also visit a factory employing Indian workers.

Modi will also be interacting with the "vibrant" Indian community in Saudi Arabia that continues to serve as the living bridge between the two nations and makes an immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties.

Saudi Arabia is home to 2.7 million Indians who live and work in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, Modi described Saudi Arabia as "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".

"We consider Saudi Arabia a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said.