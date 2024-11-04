Modi labels JMM-Cong alliance as 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a "Ghuspaithiya Bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance) and "Mafia Ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

IMAGE: ime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa. Photograph: @BJP4Jharkhand/X

Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured the state like termites, the Prime Minister said.

"Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the state's tribal population will shrink. This is a threat to tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and a 'Mafia ka Ghulam'", Modi said at a rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa.

This is Modi's first visit to Jharkhand following the announcement of assembly elections scheduled on November 13 and November 20 with counting of votes on November 23.

"Termites of corruption make the country hollow. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress and RJD have crossed all limits as far as corruption is concerned. This has impacted the poor, dalits, tribals and the backward communities. Jharkhand CM, MLAs and MPs of JMM-led coalition are neck-deep in corruption," the PM said, asserting that only the BJP can provide 'Suvidha', 'Suraksha', 'Sthirta' and 'Samriddhi', which is "Modi's guarantee".

Modi accused the JMM, Congress and RJD of using Bangladeshi infiltrators for "vote bank politics," facilitating their settlement in Jharkhand, which is a threat to the state's social structure.

"If Saraswati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat," he said and added that curfews during festivals like Durga Puja have become common.

He criticised the JMM-led coalition for misappropriating thousands of crores allocated by the Centre for various schemes, asserting that it is time for a "double engine government" in Jharkhand to ensure development over the next 25 years.

"The Centre is making all efforts to boost infrastructure in Jharkhand, while the JMM-led coalition is trying to hinder progress," he said, citing the stalled North Koel Reservoir project as a key example.

The foundation of the project on North Koel river flowing through Palamu and Garhwa districts was originally laid in 1972 but failed not take off.

Modi said Jharkhand BJP came up with an excellent 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto), promising initiatives such as the Gogo Didi scheme, which would provide women with Rs 2,100 per month and unemployment allowances of Rs 2,000 to the youth under the 'Yuva Sathi Bhatta' programme.

"The JMM, Congress and RJD have made false promises and done nothing for women and the people in the past five years and are now copying the BJP," he said and added, "JMM-led coalition's exit is certain this election as they have betrayed the poor."

Modi said 16 lakh houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana for SC, ST, and OBC communities in Jharkhand, with a promise to construct another 21 lakh.

"JMM-led coalition betrayed the poor in the name of Abua Awas Yojana....scams have become an industry in Jharkhand. Paper leaks are common. Several youth lost their lives. JMM, Congress, RJD believe in dynastic politics and they insulted tribal leaders like Champai Soren," the PM said.

He concluded by reiterating that the coalition's leaders have misused funds sent by the Centre for their personal gain.