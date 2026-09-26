Modi joins Gen Z in 'bhajan clubbing', claps to Ram bhajan in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently joined a Bhajan clubbing event, highlighting a burgeoning cultural trend where Gen Z youth engage with Hindu devotional songs in a high-energy, concert-style setting.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Bhajan Clubbing' on the occasion of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park, in New Delhi, September 25, 2026. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Bhajan clubbing event in New Delhi.

Bhajan clubbing is a growing cultural trend where Gen Z gathers for high-energy devotional music.

The event coincided with the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

PM Modi was seen actively participating, clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument.

This modern trend offers a club-like atmosphere for spiritual engagement without alcohol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Bhajan clubbing, a modern trend where youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap and dance to Hindu devotional songs.

Modi attended the event on the 110th birthday anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi.

Seated on front row, Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a Bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram.

Understanding The Bhajan Clubbing Phenomenon

Most of the audience, and singers, were youngsters, who could be seen clapping to the tunes. Bhajan clubbing is a modern, cultural trend where youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings for the performance of traditional devotional songs.

The attendees, including many representing the Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.

Held in a club-like atmosphere minus the alcohol, Bhajan clubbing is catching on in many Indian cities and abroad.