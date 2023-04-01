Modi is PM because Gandhi, Nehru established...: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and said that the Congress leader was not given a chance to speak (in the Parliament) to present his case.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot . Photograph: @ashokgehlot51/Twitter

Gehlot said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister today because MK Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru established democracy in India.

"Today PM Modi is the PM because Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru established democracy in the country 75 yrs ago. The BJP is misusing the ED and CBI and all other central institutions. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification was planned by them. PM did not answer any of Rahul Gandhi's questions. No one gave him (Rahul Gandhi) chance to speak," Gehlot alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the Adani issue, and the government should answer in Parliament but they didn't. Instead of answering his question, they pushed him out of the Parliament," Gehlot said in Ajmer.

Where is the country heading? Democracy is in danger. ED, IT and CBI raids are ongoing. The judiciary is under pressure. How long will this go on, asked the CM.

"It affects the country, it affects democracy and it affects Constitution. So, citizens should understand that the situation in the country is a matter of concern," the Rajasthan CM said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Surat district court convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment in the 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha has been one in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, uniting the opposition parties who have been accusing the Centre of diverting attention from the Adani issue.