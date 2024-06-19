News
Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University

Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 19, 2024 12:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar.

IMAGE: The new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi on X

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion.

Before inaugurating the new campus, Modi visited the Nalanda Mahavihara', a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity.

 

The educational institute was established through the Nalanda University Act in 2010 and it started functioning in 2014.

The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world.

It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.

