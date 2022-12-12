News
Modi in audience, Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for 2nd term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 12, 2022 15:01 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

 

In the just-concluded Gujarat assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and the Aam Aadmi Party five.

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.

He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

