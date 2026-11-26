Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly urged his ministerial colleagues to prepare for an early Parliament session before December 15, sparking speculation about the potential introduction of the crucial women's reservation bill and its challenging path to securing a two-thirds majority.

IMAGE: There is speculation that the government might introduce the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill in the upcoming session. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked ministers to prepare for the next Parliament session before December 15 and avoid foreign travel.

The move comes amid opposition concerns about the delay in convening the Winter Session, with the Monsoon session still unprorogued.

There is speculation that the government might introduce the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill in the upcoming session.

Securing the two-thirds majority (361 votes) for the Constitution amendment bill will be challenging for the ruling NDA, despite recent shifts in political alliances.

The government is exploring a formula to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across states while retaining the 1971 Census basis for inter-state seat share.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have suggested to his ministerial colleagues that they complete preparations for the next Parliament session before December 15 and advised them against undertaking foreign travel in the run-up to it, indicating that the government wants its ministers to remain available.

Preparations For Upcoming Session

Sources aware of the matter said the issue of the next Parliament session figured at Wednesday's Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi.

The prime minister suggested that the session be convened before December 15, the sources said, adding that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will finalise when it will commence and its duration.

Modi stressed the need for preparations, asking the ministers to ensure that their respective ministries are ready for the upcoming session.

As of Wednesday night, the Monsoon session remains unprorogued even after 103 days since the two Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13.

The developments assume significance amid mounting questions from the opposition over the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament.

The opposition parties have pointed out that more than 100 days have passed since the Monsoon Session was adjourned, but the House has not yet been prorogued – the formal ending.

The delay has fuelled speculation about a possible special session, particularly in the context of the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

Women's Reservation Bill On The Cards?

With the next parliamentary sitting likely before December 15, all eyes are on whether the government will bring the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill.

However, securing the numbers for the crucial Constitution amendment legislation could prove tricky.

The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House.

With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present.

The ruling NDA has 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold.

Since the bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp.

While 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

While these developments have strengthened the government's position, it would still need additional support.

The DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar with eight, could assume significance in the evolving numbers game.

Political Hurdles And Opposition Protests

The political challenge extends beyond numbers.

The opposition parties, which have stepped up their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, are expected to carry their protests into Parliament, potentially setting the stage for another stormy session.

A ruling alliance MP said that debate and voting on a Constitution amendment bill would not be possible unless the House functioned in an orderly manner.

An extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.

Delimitation Formula Under Consideration

The government is learnt to be exploring a formula under which Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50 per cent across states to address concerns, particularly among the southern states, over the implications of delimitation.

The proposed framework is also understood to retain the existing inter-state share of seats based on the 1971 Census, though no final decision has been taken yet.

The proposed legislation – The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 – failed to secure the requisite numbers during a special sitting of Parliament on April 17, making its fate in the winter session a key political and legislative test for the government.