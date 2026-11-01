Modi hatao, loktantra bachao: Kharge at INDIA bloc rally

At the INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised the BJP, alleging 'stolen' mandates and calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's removal to safeguard Indian democracy.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Sunday that several BJP governments, including the central one, were formed on a 'stolen' mandate.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom he referred to as 'Ganesh Kumar'.

He asserted that removing PM Modi from power is essential to save democracy in the country.

Senior leaders from various INDIA bloc parties, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee, attended the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that several Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on 'stolen' mandate and said that it was essential to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in order to save democracy.

Kharge Alleges 'Vote Chori' And CEC Protection

Addressing Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s rally at Ramlila Maidan on the 'vote chori' charge, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

"Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit," Kharge said at

Alleging that Modi and Shah are trying to protect Kumar, Kharge said even 'if the CEC hides underground, we will find him'.

"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are 'chori' governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.

"Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy)," he said.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Unite For Democracy Rally

Senior leaders, including Congress president Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Communist Party India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby, Communist Party India general secretary D Raja, Communist Party India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, were present at the Ramlila Maidan rally in New Delhi.

Earlier, INDIA bloc leaders moved in an open vehicle from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards the Ramlila Maidan for the rally, as hundreds of supporters marched alongside.