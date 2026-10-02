Modi has 'good ideas' for settlement of Ukraine conflict: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'very good ideas' for a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting India's consistent efforts towards peace and diplomacy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 21st annual India-Russia summit, Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, December 6, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged PM Modi's "very good ideas" for resolving the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi consistently raises the issue of ending the Ukraine war in his meetings with Putin.

Russia welcomes India's peace efforts, aligning with New Delhi's stance on dialogue and diplomacy.

Putin also praised India's cultural diversity and unity, citing PM Modi's observations.

India's ability to maintain diversity and unity serves as an inspiring example, according to Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 'very good ideas' on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at 'every meeting', Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin made the remarks on Thursday at the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to state-run TASS news agency.

Modi's Consistent Push For Peace

"As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian leader said Modi 'brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them'.

"He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin added.

Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks, during which the Russian leader briefed Modi on the overall situation regarding the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, and ongoing peace initiatives.

A few days before that, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia would welcome any peace efforts by India to end the Ukraine conflict, noting that Moscow's strategy aligns closely with New Delhi's position for a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

India's Cultural Diversity Lauded

Putin, at the forum on Wednesday, also expressed appreciation for India's cultural diversity and unity.

"India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity," he said.

"Few people know this, but Mr [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi told me that of the 1.5 billion people, 600 million Indians speak their native language, Hindi, while most speak their own languages, and they all live together -- amazing," he said.

Asserting that this cannot fail to inspire admiration, he said, "There is something unique about Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist. It is certainly something to learn from."