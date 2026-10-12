Modi govt waging war against citizens to protect Gyanesh: Dipke

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, saying it is shielding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

IMAGE: A protester is detained by security personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai on October 10, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke accused the Narendra Modi government on Monday of waging a "war against citizens" to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke and other CJP leaders were preventively arrested at Delhi airport ahead of a Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday.

They were released on Sunday on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.

Dipke questioned on X why Gyanesh Kumar is so indispensable that the Modi government is willing to wage war against everyone.

The CJP and opposition parties are demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of waging a war against citizens to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid growing demands for his resignation.

Allegations Against Government

The activist reached his native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Hingoli district of Maharashtra late last night, and visited the site where his grandmother's final rites were performed.

In a sharp post on X, Dipke wrote, "Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police. What makes Gyanesh Kumar so indispensable to Modi that he is willing to wage war against everyone just to protect him?"

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were put under preventive arrest at the Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday. They were released on Sunday on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.