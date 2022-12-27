News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi govt giving full support to judiciary to resolve pending cases: Rijiju

Modi govt giving full support to judiciary to resolve pending cases: Rijiju

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 27, 2022 00:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Centre is giving full support to the judiciary in resolving the cases pending before courts.

IMAGE: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minister pointed out that more than five crore cases are pending before various courts across the country.

Rijiju was addressing the three-day 16th national conference of the "Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad" at the Kurukshetra University campus here in Haryana.

 

He said the government took steps to "equip" the courts well even during the COVID-19 pandemic so that the courts could function during the period.

Rijiju said several politicians and mediapersons continue to spread that there is some sort of tension between the Centre and the judiciary and many a times, newspapers claim that the government is trying to "capture the authority of the judiciary".

He said since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister, the Constitution is considered a "pious book" when it comes to running the country.

"The people of the country have to judge who are the people who are trying to destroy this system," the law minister said.

He said the judges must be "committed" to people and not to the government.

"For us, the judiciary must be committed to the country but for others, the judiciary must be committed to their (political) parties," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Judiciary appointments pending due to collegium: Rijiju
Judiciary appointments pending due to collegium: Rijiju
SC collegium system 'opaque': Law minister Rijiju
SC collegium system 'opaque': Law minister Rijiju
Pending cases to touch 5-cr mark in 2 months: Rijiju
Pending cases to touch 5-cr mark in 2 months: Rijiju
EPL PIX: Tottenham draw after trailing by two
EPL PIX: Tottenham draw after trailing by two
Putin, Xi likely to talk via video link this week
Putin, Xi likely to talk via video link this week
Zelenskyy dials Modi, seeks support for peace formula
Zelenskyy dials Modi, seeks support for peace formula
Babar makes Kiwis chase leather on Day 1
Babar makes Kiwis chase leather on Day 1
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vacancies in judiciary will continue till ....: Rijiju

Vacancies in judiciary will continue till ....: Rijiju

Collegium system alien to constitution: Rijiju

Collegium system alien to constitution: Rijiju

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances