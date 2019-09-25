News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi gifts Trump framed photo of 'Howdy Modi' event

Modi gifts Trump framed photo of 'Howdy Modi' event

September 25, 2019 09:07 IST

Photograph: @PMOIndia/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented to United States President Donald Trump a framed photograph from the mega 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

The photograph was presented as the two leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The two leaders addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday.

 

"Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The photo shows both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background.

President Trump thanked Prime Minister Modi for this gesture.

