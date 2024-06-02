News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi gears up for NDA 3.0, to hold meet for 100-day agenda

Modi gears up for NDA 3.0, to hold meet for 100-day agenda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 02, 2024 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair seven meetings on a host of issues on Sunday, including a long brainstorming session to review the 100-day agenda of the new government to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha results.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. Photograph: ANI/X

Exit polls broadcast on Saturday have predicated a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with Modi set to retain power for a third straight term. The Lok Sabha poll results will be announced on Tuesday.

Government sources said Modi will also chair meetings to review the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, especially in the north east region hit by natural disasters.

 

They said he will also chair a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country besides another meeting to review the preparations to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, at a large scale.

Much before the Lok Sabha polling exercise began, Modi had set in motion the exercise for different government ministries to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government.

He has asked his Council of Ministers to prioritise programmes and initiatives for the first 100 days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Modi will win with largest majority ever recorded'
'Modi will win with largest majority ever recorded'
'Modi sees himself as a man of destiny'
'Modi sees himself as a man of destiny'
Why India LOVES Modi
Why India LOVES Modi
BJP all set to retain Arunachal Pradesh
BJP all set to retain Arunachal Pradesh
PICS: US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener
PICS: US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener
Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads
Sikkim's ruling SKM set for big win, CM Tamang leads
NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls
NDA to sweep UP with 74 seats: Exit polls
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

How PM Modi Became Saint Modi

How PM Modi Became Saint Modi

Why is Modi still so popular?

Why is Modi still so popular?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances