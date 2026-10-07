Modi first PM chosen directly by the people: BJP chief

BJP President Nitin Nabin has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year leadership journey, highlighting his unique position as India's first prime minister directly chosen by the people through a public mandate, marking a significant shift in Indian political history.

IMAGE: A priest applies tilak on the forehead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he offers prayers at the Shri Vinayak Temple at Sarojini Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP President Nitin Nabin lauded Narendra Modi's 25-year leadership journey, marking it as an "unforgettable" chapter of continuous struggle and achievement.

Nabin asserted that Modi is India's first Prime Minister to be directly chosen by the electorate, contrasting his rise with that of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

The 2014 general election, described by former President Pranab Mukherjee as a "tectonic shift," saw Modi presented directly to the people as the prime ministerial candidate.

Modi's ascent to power is attributed to his lifelong organisational experience and public mandate, rather than political dynasty or inherited legacy.

The BJP president extended wishes to Modi for his "uninterrupted, unwavering and tireless" journey, celebrating his unique path to leadership.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday described Narendra Modi's 25-year journey as the head of a government as an 'unforgettable' chapter of continuous struggle, and hailed him as the country's first prime minister chosen directly by the people.

Modi's Direct Mandate Versus Historical Precedents

Addressing an event, Nabin said Jawaharlal Nehru was chosen by the Congress leaders before he became the first prime minister, and so were Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"The 2014 general election marked the first time that the prime ministerial candidate was not merely the face of a party, nor was he nominated solely by the party, but was instead presented directly to the people as the principal face of the campaign," Nabin said.

"He became the first prime minister to be appointed through a direct mandate from the electorate," he added.

Nabin said former President Pranab Mukherjee in his book described the 2014 Lok Sabha) election as a 'tectonic shift'.

According to Mukherjee, the BJP chief said, Modi was the country's first prime minister to be presented to the public as a declared candidate and subsequently receive immense public support.

Celebrating Modi's Unique Leadership Journey

"If we look back at history, leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were initially chosen by the Congress party leaders before they became prime ministers. Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi first assumed the office of prime minister following his mother's passing, only later securing a public mandate," he said.

In contrast, Modi did not hail from a political dynasty or inherited a legacy, he said.

"He achieved the distinction of becoming the country's prime minister solely on the strength of his lifelong organisational experience and the mandate of the people," Nabin said in the presence of the prime minister.

"Today is an unforgettable day for all of us Indians and BJP workers. It is the day of witnessing the 25-year journey of a personality who started amid struggles and kept moving forward while facing every challenge," the BJP president said.

He extended his wishes to Modi on behalf of the people and party workers for his 'uninterrupted, unwavering and tireless' journey.