Modi explains Xi significance of temple backdrop at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India's profound cultural and spiritual heritage by welcoming BRICS leaders against the iconic Ramanathaswamy temple backdrop, underscoring the nation's rich history during the crucial international summit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange a handshake during the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi welcomed BRICS leaders at the 18th summit with a backdrop of the iconic Ramanathaswamy temple.

The Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram is a unique Char Dham and Jyotirlinga shrine, revered by both Saivites and Vaishnavas.

Modi personally explained the temple's cultural and spiritual significance to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The temple has a rich history of construction and renovation, dating back to the 10th century A.D.

According to Puranas, Lord Ram consecrated a Shivalinga here to atone for killing Ravana, making it a sacred pilgrimage site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed BRICS leaders against a backdrop featuring Tamil Nadu's iconic Ramanathaswamy temple, one of the Char Dham shrines where Lord Ram is believed to have performed puja after his victory over demon king Ravana.

At Bharat Mandapam, where the 18th BRICS summit is underway, the prime minister received the leaders of BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leaders shook hands and posed for pictures against the backdrop featuring the iconic Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Welcoming Xi, Modi also explained to him the significance of the temple.

India is hosting the BRICS summit from September 12 to 13.

It is being attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.

Ramanathaswamy Temple: A Unique Spiritual Landmark

The Ramanathaswamy temple is the only one dedicated to Lord Shiva among the Char (four) Dham shrines, three of which are in the north (Dwaraka, Puri and Badrinath).

Of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines in India, 11 are to the north and only Ramanathaswamy is to the south.

Rameswaram is a great pilgrimage destination not only for Saivites, but also for Vaishnavas.

Considered one of the most important religious duties of Hindus, the Kasi Rameswaram Yatra begins at Kasi and ends after worshipping Lord Ramanathaswamy in Rameswaram.

Historical Development Of The Sacred Shrine

According to a Tamil Nadu government website, the historic shrine was under the care of a monk up to the 10th century AD.

In the 12th century AD, Parakiramabaghu, the King of Ceylon, built the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

In the 15th century AD, Ramanathapuram King Udayan Sethupathi and a Vaisya from Nagoore built the western tower and compound walls.

Following this, a wealthy person from Madurai built the Amman Sannadhi corridor and carried out other renovation works.

Subsequently, between 1897 and 1904, the 126-foot high nine-tiered East Rajagopuram was completed by the family of Devakottai Zamindar AL. AR. of the Nagarathar family of Nattukkottai.

Lord Ram's Connection To Rameswaram

According to the Puranas, Lord Ram arrived here along with Sita and Laxman, and consecrated and worshipped the Shivalinga to expiate the sin of killing Ravana, who was a Brahmin.

As its very name implies, Rameswaram is the holy place of Lord Rameswara, i.e., Eswara consecrated by Lord Ram.