Rediff.com  » News » Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt

Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 05, 2024 19:58 IST
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling bloc's leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during the NDA leaders meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

They met at Modi's residence in New Delhi a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

 

Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel were among those who attended the meeting.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

'We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader,' it added.

The resolution also said that people have seen the country being developed in every sector in the last 10 years due to the pro-people policies of the NDA government under Modi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
