Modi dials Iran's Prez; stresses free navigation in Hormuz, backs dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a crucial telephonic discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscoring India's commitment to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and advocating for dialogue to ensure lasting peace in West Asia.

IMAGE: File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Photograph: Courtesy MEAIndia/X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi discussed West Asia developments and the path forward with Iranian President Pezeshkian.

India reiterated the critical importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for global energy supplies.

PM Modi welcomed the recent US-Iran peace understanding, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional issues.

India will send representatives to the burial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The recent peace deal between the US and Iran led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward.

The prime minister said he reiterated in his interaction with the Iranian leader the importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for India and the world.

Modi welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.

During the telephonic conversation, the President of Iran briefed Prime Minister Modi on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward, the statement said.

Modi also wrote on 'X': "Spoke with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the recent developments in West Asia. Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait for India and the World."

India's Diplomatic Engagement With Iran

Earlier, Iranian President Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Modi to the burial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be held next week.

According to reports, the government is planning to send Bihar Governor Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to the ceremonies as representatives of India. The burial ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

West Asia Peace Deal And Strait of Hormuz

On June 18, the US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to restore peace in West Asia and advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

The peace process was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8.

The ceasefire was later extended till the completion of the talks. The peace deal led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's total energy supplies pass in normal times.

Shipping movements through the strait had been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. It had led to energy crisis in several countries.