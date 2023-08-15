News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi delivers nearly 90-minute address on 77th I-Day

Modi delivers nearly 90-minute address on 77th I-Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 15, 2023 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes in his 10th Independence Day address on Tuesday where he highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

He had delivered his longest speech of 96 minutes from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2016 and spoke for 92 minutes in 2019. He gave his shortest Independence Day address in 2017 which lasted 56 minutes.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the prime minister urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country's potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1000 years.

He started his speech at 7:34 am and concluded it at 9:03 am.

 

While it was his last Independence Day speech ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.

Modi said that he sees India as a developed nation by 2047.

"The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the prime minister said in his speech.

"Next year, on August 15, from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and laud your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said.

Modi's Independence Day speeches have varied in duration over the years. Last year, the prime minister spoke for 74 minutes, while in 2021, he spoke for 88 minutes. The duration of his 2020 speech was also 90 minutes.

In 2015, it was 86 minutes. In his first Independence Day speech as a prime minister in 2014, Modi had spoken for nearly 65 minutes. He spoke for 83 minutes in 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom
August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom
Keeping with tradition, PM dons Rajasthani turban on I-Day
Keeping with tradition, PM dons Rajasthani turban on I-Day
Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat
Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat
Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, takes dig at Modi
Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, takes dig at Modi
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
Next year, on August 15: Modi's big remark on 2024
Next year, on August 15: Modi's big remark on 2024
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Next year, on August 15: Modi's big remark on 2024

Next year, on August 15: Modi's big remark on 2024

Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, takes dig at Modi

Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, takes dig at Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances