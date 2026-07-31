Modi declares war on paper leak mafia as anti-cheating bill gets Parl nod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared comprehensive reforms in India's education system and pledged stringent action against paper leak gangs following the parliamentary passage of a new anti-paper leak law, ensuring fair opportunities for students nationwide.

IMAGE: rime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan,' in New Delhi, July 30, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi announced comprehensive education reforms to tackle paper leaks.

A new anti-paper leak law has been passed by Parliament, introducing stricter punishments.

Modi pledged no mercy for paper leak gangs and mafia, ensuring accountability.

Government initiatives include a task force, fast-track courts, and state consultations to strengthen examination processes.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aims to safeguard students' futures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it has become necessary to bring comprehensive reforms in the education system at both the Centre and the states to tackle the menace of paper leaks, asserting that there will be no mercy for gangs playing with the future of children.

In a late evening video message on Instagram shortly after Parliament passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, the prime minister said leaks in various examinations have become a major challenge not only for students but also for the Centre and many states.

Tackling Examination Irregularities

"The Centre and many states have been facing the paper leak problem for several years," he said, adding that the menace has threatened the future of children appearing in various examinations.

"Therefore, it had become necessary to bring comprehensive changes to the education system to deal with the problem," he added.

Referring to the anti-paper leak bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Modi said that as promised, a strong law was now in place to tackle the issue.

"We will not spare the paper leak gangs, paper leak mafia and those playing with the future of children," the prime minister said.

Government's Commitment To Fair Examinations

Highlighting the steps taken by the government, Modi said a task force had been constituted, fast-track courts were being set up, and suggestions were being taken from states to strengthen the examination process and prevent irregularities.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that students get a fair opportunity. "Paper leak incidents will not be allowed to continue unchecked. Our campaign against this menace will continue in future too," Modi said.

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments, with the government expressing its commitment to go the extra mile to safeguard the interests of students, who are the country's future.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties from the India bloc.