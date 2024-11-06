News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on 'historic victory'

Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on 'historic victory'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 06, 2024 14:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated 'friend' Donald Trump on his 'historic' presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-United States Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the then US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, at Hyderabad House New Delhi on February 25, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former US President Trump was cruising towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history.

According to projections, Trump was all set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' chance to win the polls.

 

'Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,' Modi said in a post on X.

'Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,' he said.

The prime minister also posted pictures of his previous meetings with Trump, who was the US president from 2016-2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'
'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'
All 5 Desis re-elected, Samosa Caucus gets 6th member
All 5 Desis re-elected, Samosa Caucus gets 6th member
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
India's services sector recovers from 10-month low
India's services sector recovers from 10-month low
The Raj & DK Line-Up You Cannot Miss
The Raj & DK Line-Up You Cannot Miss
Trump tells supporters victory will make America heal
Trump tells supporters victory will make America heal
'Let that sink in': Musk posts 'White House' picture
'Let that sink in': Musk posts 'White House' picture
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances