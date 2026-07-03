Modi concerned over Ram temple donation theft: Vinay Katiyar

The BJP leader said that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former office-bearers Champat Rai and Anil Mishra and temple official Gopal Rao "may have escaped going to jail for now, but who knows may later still go".

IMAGE: Senior BJP leader and former MP Vinay Katiyar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Vinay Katiyar on Friday said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram temple donations' theft issue and he "expressed concern".

Key Points He claimed that Rai, Mishra and Rao could face imprisonment in the future if found guilty.

It is possible that in the coming days Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra may have to go to jail, Katiyar said.

Katiyar, a three-term MP from Faizabad (now Ayodhya) in January had said that Ayodhya was his karmabhoomi and he would contest the 2027 elections from Ayodhya.

Katiyar, however, did not disclose much about their conversation.

He added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former office-bearers Champat Rai and Anil Mishra and temple official Gopal Rao "may have escaped going to jail for now, but who knows may later still go".

He told PTI that in his conversation with the prime minister, Modi "expressed concern over the issue and sought my views on what would happen next".

"I told him everything would be fine," Katiyar said.

Alleging financial irregularities in the functioning of the Ram temple trust, he claimed that Rai, Mishra and Rao could face imprisonment in the future if found guilty.

"It is possible that in the coming days Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra may have to go to jail," he said, adding that anyone found responsible should be sent to jail.

Earlier speaking to PTI Videos, Katiyar said the sanctity of the Ram temple must be upheld irrespective of the ongoing investigation.

Katiyar, a three-term MP from Faizabad (now Ayodhya) in January had said that Ayodhya was his karmabhoomi and he would contest the 2027 elections from Ayodhya.

Calling the alleged embezzlement "an attack on the country's religious culture and the faith of crores of devotees", he said incidents of theft involving temple donations had tarnished the prestige of Lord Ram and sent a wrong message across the country.

Katiyar said he was confident that appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty, while expressing satisfaction over the ongoing SIT probe and urging that it be conducted impartially.

Katiyar also demanded that the temple trust be reconstituted.

He asked who had authorised Rao to purchase land on behalf of the trust and said donation money represented the faith of devotees and must be protected. Honest and capable people should be entrusted with the management of the temple trust, he added.

Katiyar also said there was no way any "wrongdoing" on the Ram temple issue could be accepted.

"There are several temples in the country. This is Lord Ram's temple. If any wrongdoing has taken place in Ram's temple, it cannot be accepted under any circumstances," Katiyar said.

When reminded that the matter was under investigation, he said, "We are not concerned with the investigation. We cannot accept this."

His remarks came as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Ayodhya police are carrying out parallel probes into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

The SIT has also decided to conduct a re-audit of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's accounts for the past five years, according to sources.

Asked about how he viewed the situation, Katiyar said his role in the Ram temple movement had concluded with the construction of the temple.

Responding to a question on whether he had been sidelined in the BJP after the temple movement, Katiyar denied the suggestion, saying it was only that he no longer visited Ayodhya frequently.

Katiyar was one of the most prominent faces of the Ram temple movement.

Nicknamed "Bajrangi" for founding the Bajrang Dal, the OBC leader represented Faizabad (now Ayodhya) in Lok Sabha thrice and has long been known for his outspoken views.

Taking a swipe at Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who had earlier expressed faith in the SIT probe, Katiyar said that if Shastri possessed the powers attributed to him by his followers, he should reveal the truth behind the alleged embezzlement.

"If he brings out one of his 'slips' (parchis) and tells everyone what happened in this case, he himself will be exposed," Katiyar said, in an apparent jibe at Shastri's claimed spiritual abilities.