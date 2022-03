Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, government sources said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level security meeting in New Delhi, March 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting.

NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting.