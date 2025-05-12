Modi chairs high-level meet; CDS, 3 service chiefs attend

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 12, 2025 14:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval (unseen), Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh (unseen), Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (unseen), Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

 

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)-level talks between India and Pakistan are set to be held on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
