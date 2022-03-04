News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi chairs another meeting on Ukraine crisis

Modi chairs another meeting on Ukraine crisis

Source: PTI
March 04, 2022 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval.

 

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union ministers as Modi's "special envoys" to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the exercise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
'Only 12 Indians are missing in Ukraine'
'Only 12 Indians are missing in Ukraine'
Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten
Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten
Radiation level normal in Zaporizhzhia, fighting stops
Radiation level normal in Zaporizhzhia, fighting stops
The Batman Review
The Batman Review
The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter
The 2022 Manipur Assembly election sentimeter
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Review
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Review
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Putin will not press nuclear button'

'Putin will not press nuclear button'

'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'

'We can die in Russian bombing. Help us!'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances