Home  » News » Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Gen Alpha

Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Gen Alpha

By REDIFF NEWS August 28, 2026 15:59 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children in New Delhi on Friday, sharing warm interactions marked by high-fives, blessings, and smiles.

PM Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in New Delhi, August 28, 2026, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

 

PM Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

School student greets PM Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

IMAGE: A school student greets the PM during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi gives blessings to a school student during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

IMAGE: Modi blesses a student during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi gives a high-five to a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

IMAGE: Modi gives child high-fives during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi gives a high-five to school children during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

PM Modi gives a high-five to school children during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

 

 

More News Coverage

Narendra ModiNew DelhiRaksha BandhanSchool Children

More From Rediff

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Related Stories

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Web Stories

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India
For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes
5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts