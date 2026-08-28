Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Gen Alpha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children in New Delhi on Friday, sharing warm interactions marked by high-fives, blessings, and smiles.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a school child during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in New Delhi, August 28, 2026, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A school student greets the PM during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi blesses a student during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi gives child high-fives during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, here and below. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff