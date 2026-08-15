Modi calls for identifying, isolating 'Dimagi Naxals'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning against 'intellectual Naxals' who he claims are deeply entrenched in the system, manipulating policies and posing a significant ideological threat to India's societal fabric.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets NCC cadets and students during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi warned against 'intellectual Naxals' influencing policies and posing a societal threat.

Modi urged citizens to identify and isolate these ideological supporters of Naxalism.

He highlighted the historical presence of Maoist mindsets in power corridors and their role in promoting violence.

The Prime Minister noted the success in curbing armed Naxalism but stressed the ongoing ideological challenge.

Modi also called for youth participation in a 'drugs-free India' and Census self-enumeration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned the country about the intellectual Naxals (dimagi Naxals) who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies, urging the citizens to 'identify and isolate' them.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country had succeeded in removing the armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

Understanding The Threat Of Ideological Naxalism

"For years, people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in the corridors of power. They had served as advisers on government committees and influenced public policy," he said.

He said we must not underestimate this challenge and need to remain even more vigilant.

He said decades of Naxalism and Maoist violence had destroyed the lives and aspirations of millions of young people, with over 3,500 police and security personnel killed in the conflict, a number much higher than the soldiers who are killed during wars.

"Naxalism held a very large part of India and a huge population in its grip, at gunpoint," he said.

Government's Stance On Naxalite Violence

The prime minister said his government, which took office in 2014, had made ending Naxalism a priority.

"Decades-old challenges must be brought to an end. Naxalism and Maoism have destroyed the future of millions of young people. They have taken away the sons of countless mothers, ruined families, and shattered the dreams of parents," he said.

"Today, I am happy that Naxalite and Maoist violence is being brought to an end. In areas where the bullets of Naxalites once rang out, where bloodshed was once commonplace, the tricolour of development, trust, and effort is now flying because these areas have been freed from Naxalism," he said.

Modi also urged vigilance, underlining that the decline of armed insurgency did not mean the underlying ideological challenge had disappeared.

The prime minister also urged the youth to be part of 'nasha nukt Bharat' (drugs-free India).

He urged the youth to participate in the self-enumeration during the Census by helping family members to fill the forms correctly.