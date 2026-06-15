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Modi calls for freedom of navigation after US-Iran truce

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 16:07 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the significant understanding between the United States and Iran to end the prolonged West Asia conflict, expressing India's hope for regional peace, stability, and unimpeded freedom of navigation.

Modi with Iranian President

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Photograph: @MEAIndia/X

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi welcomed the US-Iran understanding to end the West Asia conflict.
  • India hopes the pact will restore peace, stability, and ensure freedom of navigation and commerce.
  • The deal aims to end a 107-day war that caused a global energy crisis.
  • The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.
  • India looks forward to sustainable resolution of remaining issues between the US and Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, and hoped the implementation of the pact will help restore peace in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation.

Modi Hopes For Regional Peace And Stability

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis. The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

 

'I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce,' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India looks forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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