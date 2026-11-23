The newly launched Saryu-Kamala Express, flagged off by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal, promises to revolutionise religious tourism along the sacred Ramayana Circuit, connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham and deepening bilateral ties.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, jointly flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express (Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya- Nepal's Janakpur) during a joint press meet at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, November 23, 2026. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Balendra Shah virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday, connecting Ayodhya in India and Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The new weekly train service aims to significantly boost religious and cultural tourism along the Ramayana Circuit, strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between India and Nepal.

The Saryu-Kamala Express will cover a 604-km distance in approximately 19 hours, allowing devotees to travel directly between Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya and Mata Sita's believed birthplace in Janakpur Dham.

The service will operate once a week, departing Ayodhya Cantt every Monday evening and Janakpur Dham every Saturday afternoon for its return leg.

Passengers expressed excitement for the direct connectivity, highlighting the cultural significance of travelling between Mata Sita's 'sasural' and 'maika'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express linking Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, two holy places linked with Lord Ram and Mata Sita, that is expected to give a fillip to religious and cultural tourism on the Ramayana Circuit.

"Nepal and India have been bound by historical, cultural and civilisational ties since the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. Today we have inaugurated rail connectivity to make this bond even more vibrant," Shah, who is on his first state visit, said in Delhi.

Strengthening India-Nepal Ties

Hindu devotees consider the temple town of Ayodhya to be the birthplace of Lord Ram -- 'Ramjanmabhoomi -- and it is also the site of a grand new Ram temple built over the past few years, which attracts devotees every day from across the country and abroad.

The birthplace of Mata Sita or Mata Janaki is believed to be Janakpur Dham in today's Nepal, while according to another folklore, she is assumed to have been born in Sitamarhi, a place in today's north Bihar near the India-Nepal border.

Modi and Shah, who arrived in India on Sunday, held wide-ranging talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi that produced several key outcomes to further solidify the bilateral ties.

India-Nepal relationship is not merely that of neighbours, but it is reflective of unbreakable trust and friendship, Modi said in his remarks.

Shah described that the ties between India and Nepal "stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the oceans".

The two leaders virtually laid the foundation of several India-assisted projects in Nepal and flagged off the cross-border passenger rail link between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Route And Schedule

The weekly express train will take about 19 hours to cover the 604-km distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham stations. Passengers will not need to change trains during the journey, the Uttar Pradesh government had said in a statement earlier this month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the train service represents the "sacred confluence of two cultures" and would further strengthen the centuries-old relationship between India and Nepal.

"The launch of this rail service will enable devotees from Nepal to directly visit Ram Lalla, while devotees from India will be able to visit Janakpur Dham and seek the blessings of Mata Janaki," he said.

The service will operate once a week, departing from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5.50 pm and reaching Janakpur Dham at 12.40 pm (Nepalese time) on Tuesdays. It will pass through Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani, and Jaynagar.

On its return leg, it will leave Janakpur Dham at 1.10 pm (Nepalese time) every Saturday and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8.10 am on Sundays, it had said.

Political Reactions And Local Art

Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad welcomed the initiative and congratulated the prime ministers of India and Nepal on the launch of the train service.

He, however, expressed unhappiness over not being invited to the train launch in Ayodhya despite being the local MP. Prasad said he was neither informed over the phone nor sent an invitation card for the event, despite the significance of the project connecting Ayodhya Dham with Janakpur.

Walls at the Janakpur Dham station bear decorative murals -- Mithila paintings, a celebrated art of the region.

Pilgrims Share Excitement For New Rail Link

Priyanka Gupta, a passenger, said she felt privileged to be part of the journey. "We know so much about Lord Ram... It will now allow us to go to Mata Sita's place associated with her childhood and learn about her," she told PTI Videos.

Gupta and many other passengers, some of whom came to Ayodhya after travelling long distances from Kolkata, Bengaluru and other places, hailed the decision of the governments of India and Nepal to run this "special train".

"I am sure people of Nepal will be equally excited to travel to India, and the way we are delighted to go to Nepal, they too, I am sure, will be happy to board the train on its return journey," she added.

Other passengers waiting at Ayodhya Cantt station said the train will allow people from both sides to explore new areas.

Asha Dixit, another passenger of the inaugural run, said, "I have come from Bengaluru, and I will do the Ayodhya-to-Nepal journey.

"This is a direct train, so it is a good initiative, and we will undertake a train journey from Sita Mata's 'sasural' (in-laws' place) to her 'maika' (parents' place). I am very excited."

Sita, after spending her childhood in Jankapur, had come to Ayodhya as a bride of Lord Ram, and folk songs in both India and Nepal celebrate the story of their union.

On the Pran Pratishtha -- the consecration ceremony of the then under-construction Ram temple-- held in Ayodhya in January 2024, and days ahead of it, a large number of people from Nepal had flocked to the temple town bearing gifts ('bhaar') for the occasion, signifying the historic tie between the two neighbouring countries.