News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi, Australian PM to visit Gujarat, watch 4th test match

Modi, Australian PM to visit Gujarat, watch 4th test match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2023 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Wednesday, during which they will watch the first day of the fourth Test match between the two countries at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, officials said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Modi will arrive late evening, Albanese will land at Ahmedabad airport in the evening and head straight towards the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, who lived at the Ashram during India's freedom struggle.

 

As per the official schedule shared by authorities, Albanese would attend a cultural event at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar organised by the Gujarat government on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and other dignitaries will also join the Australian PM at Raj Bhavan.

Albanese is also scheduled to attend an event of an Australian University at a five-star hotel on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, both prime ministers will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to watch the first-day play of the fourth Test between Australia and India.

They would leave after watching the match for a few hours.

Ahmedabad police have deployed more than 3,000 personnel at the stadium as well as surrounding areas in the city anticipating a huge rush of spectators to watch the cricket match, said Additional Commissioner of Police, sector 1, Neeraj Badgujar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the prime minister of Australia will watch the Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9. Police have already completed all the security-related arrangements. We have deployed nearly 200 police officers and 3,000 policemen to secure the stadium and other spots," Badgujar told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police N N Chaudhary, spectators will arrive at the stadium in nearly 1,500 buses and special parking arrangements have been made to accommodate these buses and other vehicles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
'BJP will have problems the day Modi tires out'
'BJP will have problems the day Modi tires out'
Is Modi Wooing Muslims?
Is Modi Wooing Muslims?
American Airlines peeing accused can still fly
American Airlines peeing accused can still fly
Bumrah undergoes back surgery in New Zealand
Bumrah undergoes back surgery in New Zealand
Taimur, Jeh, Kareena's Fun Holi!
Taimur, Jeh, Kareena's Fun Holi!
Ladies, Bhumi Has A Message For YOU!
Ladies, Bhumi Has A Message For YOU!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success

EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success

Is Modi Magic on The Decline?

Is Modi Magic on The Decline?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances