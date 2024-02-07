Modi 3.0 will put its all might to...: PM in Rajya Sabha

Confident of securing a massive majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined his vision for his next five-year term saying the Modi 3.0 government will put all its might to strengthen the foundation of 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed nation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Coming down heavily on previous Congress-led governments of mismanagement of the economy, Modi told Rajya Sabha his government in the past 10 years has worked for development of all sections of the society.

He said India has moved out of 'Fragile Five' during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government to be among the top five economies of the world.

"Sabka saath is not a slogan, it is Modi's guarantee," the prime minister said in his spirited 90-minute reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

The government, he said, aims to make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of Independence.

"Vikshit Bharat is not a word play, but it is our commitment...," Modi said while outlining an ambitious roadmap for the next five years.

The Modi government is completing its second five-year term and next general elections are due in April-May.

"Third term of our government is not far away. Some people calls it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will put its all might to strengthen foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'," the prime minister said.

Elaborating on his vision for the next five years, Modi said all flagships programmes, like PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojna, free ration, Auyshman Bharat, and cheaper medicines (Jan Aushadhi Kendra), will continue.

He said India will witness many fold increase in number of doctors as well as medical colleges.

The prime minister said the medical treatment will become more accessible and cheaper.

He promised to cover the entire nation with piped gas network, tap water in poor households, and no power bill through use of solar power.

Modi said India will see more startups, one lakh unicorns, record number of patents, best universities, greater participation in international sports, transformation in public transportation, and bullet trains.

In Modi 3.0, the prime minister said, India will be extensively using AI, nano-fertilisers, green technologies, natural farming, and supper food.

He said India will make remarkable progress in the semiconductors sector, electronic goods, and green hydrogen.

In the next five years, Modi said the world will witness the capabilities of Indian youths in every international sporting competition.

He promised that the public transport system will be transformed, the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign will attain new heights, Made In India semiconductors and electronics will dominate the world, and the country will work towards reducing energy dependence on other countries.

The prime minister said the government will promote green hydrogen and ethanol blending.

He reaffirmed India's belief in becoming Atmanirbhar in edible oil production.

India imports a large quantity of edible oil to meet domestic needs. The import dependence is more than 50 per cent.

Modi also talked about the promotion of natural farming and millet as superfood.

Drone use in agriculture will see a new increase, he said.

Similarly, the use of nano urea cooperative is being promoted as a people's movement. He also highlighted new records in fisheries and animal husbandry.

Modi drew attention to the tourism sector becoming a huge source of employment in the next five years. He underlined the capability of many states in the country to drive their economy solely by tourism.

"India is going to become a massive tourist destination for the world," he added.

The prime minister also highlighted the strides in the field of Digital India and Fintech and said that the next five years present a positive future for India's digital economy.

"Digital services will further India's progress," he added.

"I have full faith that our scientists will take us to new heights in the field of space technology," he said.

Talking about the transformation of the grassroots economy, Modi mentioned self- help groups and said three crore lakhpati didis will write a new script of women empowerment.

"By 2047, India will re-live its golden period," he said underlining the government's commitment to Viksit Bharat.