Indian Student's Radar-Evading Drone Wins Rs 3.5 Crore Defence Grant

A Hamirpur college student has secured a significant Rs 3.5-crore grant from the Ministry of Defence to develop an advanced, radar-evading drone, poised to revolutionise border surveillance for the Indian Army.

Key Points Hamirpur student Sarvesh Sharma secured a Rs 3.5-crore grant from the Ministry of Defence for his innovative drone.

The 'Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)' drone is designed to evade enemy radar and resist jamming, crucial for border surveillance.

Sarvesh developed the prototype after participating in a national drone competition and receiving a Rs 10 lakh prize.

The project, under DIO and iDEX initiatives, will be developed at IIT Roorkee with a 20-month completion target.

A Hamirpur college student has won a Rs 3.5-crore grant from the Ministry of Defence after successfully developing a drone to evade enemy radar and resist jamming attempts, officials said on Tuesday.

Innovative Drone Technology For Defence

Sarvesh Sharma, a student of Government Polytechnic College, had participated in a national-level 'Open Cardboard Drone Competition', organised by IIT Jodhpur and the Konark Corps. Fifty teams from prestigious institutions across the country took part in the event, presenting their innovative ideas. During the event, discussions were also held regarding challenges related to border surveillance faced by the Army.

Sarvesh's team secured the fourth prize, worth Rs 10 lakh, in the competition. Inspired by this experience, Sarvesh began working on a prototype to address the Army's challenge and was able to successfully develop a drone at a cost of Rs 87,000.

Subsequently, Sarvesh applied for a startup project under the Ministry of Defence's initiatives - Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) - and his proposal was approved on Monday. He will now develop the 'Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)' drone for the Army, and is expected to help the force with border surveillance, while being equipped to evade enemy radar detection and resist jamming attempts.

The MoD has granted a 20-day window to complete the formalities for this project, and an incubation centre has been established at IIT Roorkee. Sarvesh will work on the project in the IIT Roorkee laboratory, with a 20-month completion target.