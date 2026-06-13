Delhi Police Arrest Technicians In Stolen Mobile Unlocking Racket

Delhi Police have busted a sophisticated mobile phone unlocking racket in Gaffar Market, arresting two technicians involved in reselling stolen smartphones after bypassing their security features, potentially solving numerous theft cases across multiple states.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two technicians for allegedly unlocking stolen mobile phones for resale.

The accused operated a shop in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, using specialised software and tools to bypass security features.

Police recovered 45 intact Android smartphones, 22 mobile phone bodies, a laptop, and an AMP Tool during a raid.

Seven recovered phones have been linked to theft and loss cases registered in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the stolen phones and identify other members of the illegal trade network.

Two mobile software technicians have been arrested for allegedly receiving stolen mobile phones and unlocking them using sophisticated software tools for resale, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Jalal (29), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, and Imran (27), a resident of Rajpur Khurd Extension in Delhi, were allegedly operating a mobile repair and software servicing shop in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh.

According to the police, the duo ran "KGN Software & Mobile Repairing Institute" and were involved in unlocking stolen smartphones for resale in the grey market.

How The Mobile Unlocking Racket Operated

Acting on specific inputs, police conducted a raid at the shop and recovered 45 intact Android smartphones, 22 mobile phone bodies, a laptop and a Chinese-made AMP Tool allegedly used to bypass Factory Reset Protection (FRP) and other security features of mobile devices.

"The accused failed to produce satisfactory ownership documents for the recovered devices. They were apprehended on Friday, and the electronic equipment was seized," a police officer said.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted to using specialised software and electronic tools to alter security settings of mobile phones procured through suspicious channels, making it difficult for lawful owners to trace or identify their devices, the police said.

Multi-State Theft Links And Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary verification has linked seven of the recovered phones to theft and loss cases registered in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including cases reported at Madhu Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Mandawali, Ghazipur, Panipat and Muzaffarnagar, they said.

The recovered devices are being verified through IMEI analysis and coordination with police units in multiple states to identify their rightful owners and establish links with other theft cases, officials said.

Efforts are also underway to trace the source of the stolen phones and identify other members of the network, including suppliers and receivers allegedly involved in the illegal trade, they added.

The police said the recovery could help solve multiple mobile phone theft cases reported across Delhi and neighbouring states. Further investigation is underway.