Business Rivalry Leads To Fatal Clash In Rudrapur

A fierce business rivalry between mobile shop owners in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, tragically escalated into a fatal clash on Friday, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, prompting a police investigation and calls for swift justice.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A long-standing business rivalry between two mobile shop owners in Rudrapur escalated into a violent clash on Friday.

The initial altercation involved associates and led to damage to CCTV cameras and injuries to four people.

The conflict reignited at Rudrapur District Hospital, where one owner, Nitesh Johari, was fatally stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police have deployed additional forces to control tensions and launched a probe to find the assailants who fled the scene.

Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora has called for strict and impartial action to ensure justice for the victim's family.

An argument over sales between two mobile shop owners in Rudrapur city of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district escalated into a violent clash on Friday, leading to the death of one of the store owners and injuries to four people.

Police said the shops of Nitesh Johari and Aman Prajapati were located opposite each other in the Jagatpura-Awas Vikas area and both had a long-standing business rivalry.

On Friday morning, an argument broke out between them, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation involving their associates too. Police informed that CCTV cameras installed at the shops were damaged during the fight.

Escalation Of The Dispute

Those injured in the altercation were taken to the Rudrapur District Hospital for medical treatment and examination. While at the hospital, the clash between the two groups reignited.

During this time, Johari was allegedly subjected to a brutal assault with a sharp-edged weapon, and he sustained multiple stab wounds and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Fatal Hospital Confrontation

Senior police officials, including SP (City) Pramod Kumar, arrived at the scene upon learning about the incident.

Tensions flared again when members of both groups encountered each other once more on the hospital grounds. Subsequently, the police deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control.

Police And Political Intervention

Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora also arrived at the hospital and met the family of the deceased. The MLA asked police to take strict action against the accused.

"Regardless of how influential a criminal may be, they cannot escape the law. An impartial and swift investigation will be conducted to ensure justice for the victim's family," the MLA said.

A probe into the crime is underway, and a search for the assailants has begun as they had fled the scene following the incident.