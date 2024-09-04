News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mobile phone use doesn't lead to brain cancer: WHO's most detailed study

Mobile phone use doesn't lead to brain cancer: WHO's most detailed study

Source: PTI
September 04, 2024 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There is no link between using a mobile phone and developing brain cancer, according to a review of studies, which was commissioned by the World Health Organization.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: m01229/Flickr/Creative Commons

An international team of researchers looked at more than 5,000 studies of which 63, published between 1994 to 2022, were included in the final analysis.

The team, led by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), found that even though the use of wireless technology has "massively" increased over the last two decades, cases of brain cancers have not risen.

 

The analysis, "the most comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the evidence to date," is published in the journal Environment International.

In May 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) -- the WHO's cancer agency -- classified exposure to radio waves as "possibly carcinogenic to humans," based on an increased risk for glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer, associated with wireless phone use. Mobile phones use radio waves for communication.

However, the classification was "largely based on limited evidence from human observational studies," according to the researchers.

"This systematic review of human observational studies is based on a much larger dataset compared to that examined by the IARC, which also includes more recent and more comprehensive studies, so we can be more confident in the conclusion that exposure to radio waves from wireless technology is not a human health hazard," lead researcher Ken Karipidis, Health Impact Assessment Assistant Director at ARPANSA, said.

The authors found that exposure to radio waves from mobile phones was not associated with an increased risk of glioma or other brain-related cancers such as meningioma, pituitary tumours and paediatric brain tumours.

They also called for studies that could look at the effects of 5G mobile networks.

"Given that wireless communications have only recently started to use (radio) frequencies above 6 (gigahertz) there are no epidemiological studies investigating 5G mobile networks directly as yet, but it is envisaged that future prospective cohort studies should cover this and other future planned technologies," the authors wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The great Indian debate: Do mobile towers really cause cancer?
The great Indian debate: Do mobile towers really cause cancer?
Why cellular operators are against Rajini's 2.0
Why cellular operators are against Rajini's 2.0
Mobile phone radiation affects you: What's the govt doing?
Mobile phone radiation affects you: What's the govt doing?
Lesbianism as sexual offence back in NMC curriculum
Lesbianism as sexual offence back in NMC curriculum
What Rahul Discovered On Railway Tracks
What Rahul Discovered On Railway Tracks
'My Test performance has not matched my expectations'
'My Test performance has not matched my expectations'
Why Salim-Javed Split: Read It Here!
Why Salim-Javed Split: Read It Here!

More like this

Why Juhi Chawla is waging war against cell phone radiation

Why Juhi Chawla is waging war against cell phone radiation

Will cell phone radiation kill off birds, like shown in 2.0?

Will cell phone radiation kill off birds, like shown in 2.0?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances