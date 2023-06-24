News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down house

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 24, 2023 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities, at Chingarel in Imphal East district, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.

 

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier, the official quarters of the state's woman minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of June 14.

A house belonging to Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and a large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
'I Told Amit Shah Manipur Must Have President's Rule'
'I Told Amit Shah Manipur Must Have President's Rule'
'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'
'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'
White House: Modi's US visit was not about...
White House: Modi's US visit was not about...
Google investing $10 bn in India's digitisation fund
Google investing $10 bn in India's digitisation fund
'Why has Pujara been made the scapegoat?'
'Why has Pujara been made the scapegoat?'
Chai Time With Rakul
Chai Time With Rakul
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Forces deployed in Manipur villages after firing

Forces deployed in Manipur villages after firing

An Interview About Manipur You Must Read

An Interview About Manipur You Must Read

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances