Mob ties, beats men for meeting woman in UP village

A shocking viral video from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, shows a mob tying and beating two men suspected of attempting to abduct a woman, prompting a police investigation into both the alleged abduction and the mob violence.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points A man was tied to a tree and beaten by a mob in a UP village over alleged abduction.

The incident occurred when two men visited a married woman, who is their sister-in-law by relation.

Villagers suspected an abduction attempt, leading to the assault, which was captured in a viral video.

Police have registered a case against the two men for alleged abduction under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are investigating the mob's actions and will take action against assaulters if a complaint is filed.

A man was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by a mob after he and another youth went to meet a woman in a village in Shahjahanpur, police said on Saturday as a purported clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The viral video shows the man tied to a tree with a rope as a mob surrounded him and questioned about his identity.

The victim is seen saying he is from Palia area of Lakhimpur Kheri, apologising profusely and pleading, "We made a mistake. We will not come again. Please forgive us."

Police Investigate Mob Violence And Abduction Allegations

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit said the incident took place Friday afternoon in Maholiya Veeran village under Khutar police station.

According to an FIR, a 28-year-old woman from the village -- who had married eight years ago -- had recently started speaking over phone with the two men, Radhe and Sonu, who are her brothers-in-law by relation.

The two men came to the village to meet her on Friday, SP Dixit said.

Police said the duo were talking to the woman when villagers caught them.

Believing they were attempting to abduct the woman, they allegedly tied them up and inquired their details. Both men subsequently fled the village, police said.

A case has been registered against Sonu and Radhe under Section 87 (abducting a woman) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

SP Dixit said police have taken cognisance of the viral video.

"If the accused were tied to a tree and beaten, we will take action against those who assaulted them if they file a complaint," he said.