Mob lynches man in Bengal after suspected rape-murder of 11-year-old girl

Following the tragic discovery of an 11-year-old girl's body in Baruipur, West Bengal, a man was lynched by an angry mob, prompting police arrests and assurances of justice from authorities.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An 11-year-old girl's body was discovered in Baruipur, West Bengal, after she went missing.

Locals protested the discovery, leading to a mob lynching of a man accused in the girl's death.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the girl's death and assured strict legal action.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the victim's father, promising justice and punishment for culprits.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death and investigate potential sexual assault.

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who went missing a day ago, was recovered in Baruipur area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, following which a mob lynched a man on rape-murder charges, the police said.

The girl's body was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area this morning, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons, a senior officer said.

Investigation And Public Outcry

A man was beaten to death by angry locals on the accusation of his involvement in the girl's death, Inspector General of Police, Presidency Range, Kankarprasad Barui said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the deceased girl's father over the phone and assured him that the culprits would be dealt with in the strictest manner and punished according to the law, sources said.

The police said four people were arrested in connection with the girl's death.

Authorities Assure Justice

Urging the protesters to lift the road blockade, IGP Barui announced that everyone associated with the crime would be arrested and would receive maximum punishment following trial.

"Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called me up and said action will be taken against all the culprits and they would be punished," the officer told the protesters, while addressing them using a megaphone.

Barui said he would meet the deceased girl's parents on Tuesday, promising them all assistance.

Stating that police raids are underway to nab the culprits, the IGP said, "No one will be spared".

The body of the girl was thereafter allowed by the protesters to be sent for post-mortem examination. The blockade was lifted following the IGP's assurance.

The body has been sent to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the cause of the death and whether any sexual assault was committed on her would be known after the autopsy report.

A police officer said the girl had gone missing on Saturday afternoon after leaving home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday.

Family members of the girl alleged that four people had forcibly taken her away.