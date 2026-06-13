Shahjahanpur Mob Pelts Police Post After Encounter Injury

A mob in Shahjahanpur violently protested at a police outpost after an alleged child rape accused was injured in a police encounter, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation into the stone-pelting incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A mob attacked a police outpost in Shahjahanpur following a police encounter where a child rape accused was injured.

The accused, Guddu Sharma, was arrested after sustaining bullet injuries in both legs during the encounter.

The village head allegedly gathered residents, claiming the accused's innocence, leading to the protest and stone-pelting.

Police used mild force to disperse the mob and have registered an FIR against the village head and others.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, with further investigation ongoing.

A mob allegedly pelted a police outpost in Shahjahanpur with stones after an accused in the alleged rape of a one-year-old girl was injured in a police encounter, officials said. Police have registered a case and arrested three persons in connection with the violence, they said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Guddu Sharma, who knew the child, allegedly sexually assaulted her. The alleged incident occurred under the Khutar police station area on Tuesday, police said. Following the incident, a police team was formed, and the accused was arrested after an encounter late Tuesday night, in which he sustained bullet injuries in both legs, they added.

SP Saurabh Dixit told PTI that the child's father had lodged a complaint against Guddu Sharma. During questioning after his arrest, the accused allegedly admitted his mistake and told police that he regretted his action, the SP said.

Mob Protests Alleged Police Encounter

According to police, on Thursday evening, the head of his village allegedly gathered local residents and claimed that the accused was "innocent". The group then reached the police outpost and started protesting. Officials told the protesters that they could submit their complaints, and the matter would be investigated, but the protesters allegedly refused to relent, police said.

Dixit said the mob later started pelting police personnel with stones and tried to overturn police vehicles, following which police used mild force to disperse them.

Arrests Made After Violence

An FIR has been registered against village head Shobhit Kumar, along with Balram, Basant, Rajendra, Mohit and some unidentified persons, under relevant sections, police said. Basant, Rajendra and Mohit have been arrested, while further investigation is underway, officials added.