HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MNS to oppose release of Pak actor Fawad Khan's film

MNS to oppose release of Pak actor Fawad Khan's film

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 02, 2025 14:20 IST

x

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said it will oppose the release of Abir Gulaal film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

IMAGE: A poster of film Abir Gulaal. Photograph: X

In a post on social media platform X, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS' cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some "rotten mangoes" keep cropping up.

"The Mansainiks (MNS workers) have to do the job of dumping them in the bin and we will continue to do so. We will not allow the release of Abir Gulaal  in Maharashtra. Those who want to pamper Pakistani actors can do so but they have to deal with us," Khopkar said.

 

Abir Gulaal , starring Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.

The makers on Tuesday released a teaser announcing the release date of the film.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ban Pakistani artistes? Are we serious?
Ban Pakistani artistes? Are we serious?
Don't be narrow-minded: SC on plea to ban Pak artists
Don't be narrow-minded: SC on plea to ban Pak artists
How Pakistani actors work in India
How Pakistani actors work in India
Pakistani actors are artists, not terrorists: Salman Khan
Pakistani actors are artists, not terrorists: Salman Khan
Fawad Khan breaks silence, but says nothing on Uri
Fawad Khan breaks silence, but says nothing on Uri

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Cars Ajay Devgn Owns

webstory image 2

Feta Watermelon Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

I Was A Vande Bharat Virgin

VIDEOS

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event1:15

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event

A long walk to water for Odisha's rural women1:10

A long walk to water for Odisha's rural women

US CENTCOM prepares to carry out strikes on Houthis days after Signal chat leak1:57

US CENTCOM prepares to carry out strikes on Houthis days...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD