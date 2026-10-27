MLC polls: Counting underway in 4 states; EC suspends UP officials

Vote counting has begun for crucial Legislative Council seats across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, setting the stage for significant political shifts and offering insights into the regional power dynamics ahead of future elections.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside a strongroom ahead of vote counting for the MLC election, in Patna on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vote counting is underway for Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka, following polling on October 23.

In Uttar Pradesh, six officials were suspended due to serious lapses during polling in the Agra teachers' constituency, leading to repolling at three booths.

Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance faces the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi across five constituencies, with internal rebellions noted in both camps.

The results are being closely watched for their political implications, particularly in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and in Karnataka where the BJP-JD(S) alliance seeks to challenge the Congress government.

Bihar saw counting for eight seats with 150 candidates, while Karnataka's four seats feature a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Counting of votes was underway on Tuesday for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, while six officials were suspended in Uttar Pradesh over serious lapses during polling in the Agra teachers' constituency, where repolling was held at three booths following allegations of booth capturing.

Counting for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, eight seats in Bihar and four seats in Karnataka also began on Tuesday amid tight security.

The contests are being watched for their political implications ahead of key electoral battles.

Maharashtra's Legislative Council Battle

In Maharashtra, counting began for the Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies.

Polling was held on October 23, recording a turnout of 72.96 per cent.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, is contesting against the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

A total of 182 candidates were in the fray across the five constituencies, with both alliances facing rebellion within their ranks.

The BJP fielded candidates in the Nagpur Graduates', Pune Graduates' and Pune Teachers' constituencies, while the NCP contested the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' seat and the Shiv Sena the Amravati Teachers' seat.

The contests include a face-off between sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari and BJP nominee Sudhakar Kohale in Nagpur, and between sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar and BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde in Pune Teachers'.

The Shiv Sena backed an independent candidate against the BJP's official nominee in the latter constituency.

The elections were necessitated by the expiry of the sitting members' terms on December 6.

Uttar Pradesh: Repolling and Suspensions

In Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission directed the immediate suspension of six officials after finding serious lapses, including inadequate supervision and failure to maintain proper control within and around polling stations during the October 23 elections for the Agra Division Teachers' constituency.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, those suspended include Sector Magistrate OP Chak, Sector Police Officer Harisharan Singh and Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, who were deployed at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Saiyan.

The other three are Sector Magistrate Vishal Rathore, Sector Police Officer Purushottam Pal and Sub-Inspector Sumit Tyagi, who were on duty at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Fatehabad.

The Election Commission has also directed disciplinary proceedings against two presiding officers, three polling officers, five head constables and 11 constables deployed at the polling stations concerned.

Repolling was conducted peacefully at three polling stations in the Agra teachers' constituency on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

The repoll was ordered after the returning officer recommended fresh voting following allegations of booth capturing.

The votes cast at the three polling stations on October 23 were declared void under Section 58A(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Counting Across UP, Bihar, and Karnataka

Counting for all 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, comprising five graduate and six teacher constituencies, began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security across seven districts: Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

The results are being closely watched as the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party vie for an advantage ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Counting is being conducted at designated centres under the supervision of returning officers and election observers, with CCTV cameras and videography arrangements in place to ensure transparency.

The five graduate constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi.

The six teachers' constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

Ballot papers were used for polling.

In Bihar, counting began at 8 am for biennial elections to eight Legislative Council seats, with 150 candidates contesting across four graduates' and four teachers' constituencies, an official said.

Polling was held on October 23, recording a turnout of 82.85 per cent in the teachers' constituencies and 53.42 per cent in the graduates' seats.

The Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi graduates' constituencies had a total of 4.92 lakh eligible electors, while the Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran teachers' constituencies had 40,253 voters.

Counting is being conducted at designated centres in Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Purnea and other locations.

The terms of the eight sitting MLCs are due to expire on November 16.

The ruling BJP has fielded candidates for four seats, while its ally Janata Dal-United is contesting the remaining four.

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, is contesting all eight seats.

Karnataka's Council Dynamics

In Karnataka, counting began for four Legislative Council seats following polling on October 23.

The constituencies are South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.

The elections witnessed a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance, with 43 candidates in the fray.

The BJP fielded candidates in three constituencies, while its ally JD-S contested the Bengaluru Teachers' seat.

Voter turnout stood at 73.58 per cent in the South-East Graduates' constituency, 75.62 per cent in the West Graduates' constituency, 86.97 per cent in the North-East Teachers' constituency and 81.98 per cent in the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency.

The BJP currently holds three of the four seats and is seeking to retain them, while the Congress aims to retain its lone seat and make gains elsewhere.

The JD-S is seeking to wrest the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency from the Congress.

Although the results are not expected to affect the stability of the Karnataka government, a strong performance by the Opposition alliance could provide it with political ammunition against the Congress government, which came to power in 2023.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is the largest party in the 78-member Legislative Council with 35 members, followed by the Shiv Sena with 12 and the NCP with 10.

The Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT have five members each, while the NCP-SP has two.

The House also has four independent members. In Karnataka's 75-member Legislative Council, the Congress has 38 members, the BJP 24 and the JD-S six.

The House also has one independent member and Chairman Saleem Ahmed, while five seats earmarked for government nominations are vacant.