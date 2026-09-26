MLAs who come to Bengaluru have two marriages: Shivakumar sparks row

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's controversial remark about a dozen MLAs having two marriages has sparked a significant political debate, with opposition leaders demanding transparency and accountability.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar speaks in the Assembly. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar claimed a dozen MLAs have two marriages during an Assembly debate.

The remark was made in the context of Bengaluru's rapid urbanisation and increasing population pressure.

BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and S Suresh Kumar, have demanded Shivakumar name the MLAs.

Critics argue the statement undermines the dignity of the Assembly and creates public distrust towards legislators.

Shivakumar had stated he could provide a list but chose not to disclose names.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remark that a dozen MLAs have two marriages sparked a political controversy on Friday, with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders demanding that he name them.

He made the remark while replying to a debate on the drought situation in the Assembly on Thursday, during which he spoke about the increasing pressure on Bengaluru from rapid urbanisation.

CM's Remarks On Bengaluru's Growth

"Kempegowda built Bengaluru. Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha. S M Krishna made Bengaluru an international city. Whoever comes to the city doesn't leave," Shivakumar said.

"Even you (MLAs) who come here don't leave. All those who come to the city . There are a dozen like that. I can give you the list," he said.

Shivakumar said he could name legislators from districts such as Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada, among others, but chose not to get into it.

"Even lawyers who come to Bengaluru do not go back to their places of origin. That's why the city's population is like this," he said, adding that the urban population had risen from 33 per cent to 47 per cent.

Opposition Demands Disclosure

His remarks, particularly the reference to legislators having two marriages, triggered discussion in political circles and the media.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, terming it an 'unnecessary statement', urged Shivakumar to disclose the names of the MLAs he had referred to.

"Now, there's a sword hanging over every MLA who has come to Bengaluru from other parts of the state," Ashoka said, clarifying that Shivakumar's remark applied to legislators who were not originally from the city.

"I was born and raised in Bengaluru," he said.

Dignity Of The Assembly Questioned

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar criticised the statement, saying that while Shivakumar may have made it in a lighter vein, such remarks from the floor of the Assembly did not enhance its dignity.

"Had I been present in the Assembly, I would have responded immediately," he said.

Kumar said Shivakumar's statement had created 'unhealthy curiosity' among people and urged him to disclose the names of legislators who had two marriages and maintained two households.

"Otherwise, there's a possibility that the people of the state may look at all legislators with disgust or ridicule them," he said.