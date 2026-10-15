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Speeding Vehicle Kills Three Including MLA's Cousin In Mungeli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 20:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic road accident in Mungeli district on Thursday claimed the lives of three men, including the cousin of a BJP MLA, highlighting critical road safety concerns for morning walkers.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three men were killed on Thursday morning in Mungeli district after being hit by a speeding mini goods vehicle.
  • One of the deceased, Adhin Das Mohle, was the cousin of BJP MLA and former Chhattisgarh minister Punnu Lal Mohle.
  • The victims were on a morning walk in Dashrangpur village when the accident occurred.
  • Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are making efforts to trace and apprehend him.

Three men, including a cousin of BJP MLA and former Chhattisgarh minister Punnu Lal Mohle, were killed after a speeding mini goods vehicle ran over them while they were out on a morning walk in Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

The accident took place early this morning in Dashrangpur village, Jarhagaon Station House Officer (SHO) Divyakant Pandey said.

 

"Adhin Das Mohle (60), Ballu Baghel (55) and Gangaram Tandon, while on a morning walk, were hit by a speeding mini goods vehicle going from Bilaspur to Mungeli. The three were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival," he said.

As per police, Adhin Das is the cousin of MLA Mohle. Gangaram had come from Bhatapara to Das' house.

A case has been registered against the unidentified goods vehicle driver. Efforts are on to trace and nab him, Pandey added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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