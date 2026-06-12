Kerala MLA Identifies Ex-CM's Security In Assault Case

Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas has identified former security personnel of then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas programme, intensifying the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case.

Key Points Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas and five others identified former security personnel of ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas protest assault.

The incident involved Youth Congress workers being allegedly assaulted during a black-flag protest against the then CPI(M)-led government.

MLA Thomas expressed concerns about attempts to derail the investigation, citing anticipatory bail granted to the accused personnel.

A new SIT, formed after the Congress-led UDF came to power, has invoked the serious charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the accused.

The current investigation is seen as progressing positively, contrasting with initial probes that allegedly had fewer accused and failed to recover key evidence.

Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas and five others identified former security personnel of then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as those who allegedly assaulted Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in 2023, officials said on Friday.

Thomas, along with Youth Congress leader Ajay Jewel Jose, Jojimon Josephwho recorded the assault on videoand three police witnesses, Sabu, Santhosh, and Pradeep, appeared at the Crime Branch office. The five accused personnelAnil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Shaiju V K, Arun R, and Vipin V Vwere also present.

MLA Identifies Accused in Assault Case

Thomas told reporters that they were taken to a room where the accused and SIT officials were present. "We were asked whether these persons assaulted us, and we identified them. The investigation team recorded it," Thomas said.

He alleged that the accused personnel, who are part of the police force, were trying to mislead the investigation. Thomas also raised concerns over the Alappuzha District and Sessions Court granting anticipatory bail to the accused. "There is an attempt to derail the investigation. We realise that there is nothing wrong in saying it," he said.

Reinvestigation Under New Government

Joseph told reporters that during the initial investigation, there were only two accused in the case and no attempt had been made to recover the lathi allegedly used in the assault. He said the current investigation was proceeding in the right direction.

The case stems from an incident in Alappuzha in December 2023, when Youth Congress activists staged a black-flag protest against the then CPI(M)-led government as Vijayan and his ministers travelled through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme. According to the prosecution, the protesters were assaulted with sticks by the chief minister's security personnel after they ran towards the bus carrying Vijayan. Two people were injured in the incident, including Thomas, who is now the Alappuzha MLA.

After the Congress-led UDF came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the formation of an SIT to reinvestigate the case, following the first Cabinet meeting. The SIT subsequently invoked the more serious charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the accused personnel.