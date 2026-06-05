Mizoram's 'Red Card' Scheme To Drink Alcohol

Mizoram has long maintained one of the country's strictest prohibition regimes.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points Mizoram has invited applications for 'Red Card' permits allowing individuals to legally possess and consume Indian Made Foreign Liquor on medical grounds.

The permit has been introduced under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025, which came into force recently.

Applicants can obtain the prescribed form from the Excise and Narcotics Department by paying Rs 50.

A Rs 5,000 annual fee will be charged for the issuance, retention and renewal of the permit.

The permit will be valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

Permit holders can consume liquor only under the conditions laid down by the government and cannot drink in public places, institutions, hotels or other public venues.

Permit holders can legally possess and consume IMFL for health-related purposes

In a significant shift in its prohibition policy, the Mizoram government has invited applications for the newly introduced 'Red Card' permit that will allow eligible individuals to possess and consume Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) on medical grounds under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Commissionerate of Excise and Narcotics, the permit system has been operationalised following the enforcement of Section 45B(1) of the amended law.

Eligible applicants can now apply for a 'Red Card' by submitting the prescribed application form at the Excise and Narcotics headquarters in Aizawl or at district offices across the state.

Permit fee and validity

Officials said application forms will be available on payment of Rs 50, while permit holders will have to pay an annual renewal and retention fee of Rs 5,000. The permit will remain valid for one year from the date of issue and must be renewed annually in accordance with departmental regulations.

The state government said the permit mechanism has been introduced to regulate possession and consumption of liquor strictly for medical purposes while ensuring effective monitoring by the Excise and Narcotics Department. The department has directed its district-level offices to disseminate information about the scheme and facilitate the application process.

Restrictions on consumption

The notification makes it clear that holders of the Red Card permit will not be allowed to consume liquor in public places, institutions, hotels or any location accessible to the general public. Liquor obtained under the permit is intended solely for approved medical use.

The amended legislation also stipulates that liquor required for medical purposes can be acquired only through the Excise and Narcotics Department and in accordance with prescribed rules.

Policy shift in a traditionally dry state

Mizoram has long maintained one of the country's strictest prohibition regimes. The Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019, enacted by the then Mizo National Front government, banned the manufacture, import, sale and consumption of liquor in the state after the party returned to power in 2018.

However, the state assembly subsequently passed the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2025, introducing provisions for regulated possession and consumption of liquor on medical grounds through a permit-based system.

The law also created special permit categories for certain visitors and dignitaries while retaining the broader prohibition framework.

Debate over prohibition policy

The introduction of the Red Card permit marks a notable relaxation of Mizoram's dry-state policy and has already generated discussion within political and social circles. Supporters view the measure as a practical response to genuine medical requirements, while critics argue it signals a gradual softening of the state's longstanding prohibition regime.

For now, the government maintains that the new permit system is intended only to address health-related needs under a tightly regulated framework and does not represent a departure from Mizoram's overall commitment to prohibition.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff