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Home  » News » Mizoram Police Seize Opium Fluid, Heroin Worth Rs 2.34 Crore In Anti-Narcotics Operations

Mizoram Police Seize Opium Fluid, Heroin Worth Rs 2.34 Crore In Anti-Narcotics Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 17:34 IST

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Mizoram police have successfully disrupted drug trafficking networks, seizing opium fluid and heroin worth a staggering Rs 2.34 crore in recent anti-narcotics operations across Saitual and Champhai districts.

Key Points

  • Mizoram police seized opium fluid and heroin valued at Rs 2.34 crore in two separate anti-narcotics operations.
  • The first operation in Saitual district led to the seizure of 45.871 kg of opium fluid worth Rs 2.29 crore and the arrest of two individuals from Rajasthan.
  • A second operation in Champhai district resulted in the confiscation of 29 grams of heroin, estimated at Rs 5.8 lakh.
  • All arrested individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mizoram police seized opium fluid and heroin worth Rs 2.34 crore in two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted in Saitual and Champhai districts, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Mizoram Police Crack Down On Drug Trafficking

In the first operation, a team from Saitual Police intercepted a car at the outskirts of Keifang on Tuesday while it was travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl. During a thorough search, police found 71 packets of suspected opium fluid concealed inside the vehicle, the statement said. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure, it said, adding that both the accused hailed from Rajasthan. The value of the seized opium fluid weighing 45.871 kg was estimated at Rs 2.29 crore, it said. The two accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

 

In a separate operation on Monday, Champhai police intercepted a vehicle travelling from Champhai towards Aizawl for routine inspection, the statement said. During the check, police found two soap cases containing heroin hidden inside a pair of shoes. The contraband weighed 29 grams and had an estimated market value of around Rs 5.8 lakh, it said. Police have registered a case at Champhai Police Station, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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