Mizoram Police have significantly ramped up their anti-narcotics efforts, seizing over Rs 2.2 crore worth of drugs and arresting 28 individuals in October, underscoring a strong commitment to combating drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points Mizoram Police seized drugs worth over Rs 2.2 crore in October.

A total of 28 individuals were arrested, including 25 Indian nationals and three from Myanmar.

The seized narcotics included 2.98 kg of heroin and 9.76 kg of methamphetamine.

Major recoveries were made in Saitual and Serchhip districts.

Police efforts reflect intensified action against drug trafficking and a call for public cooperation.

The Mizoram Police seized drugs worth over Rs 2.2 crore in October and arrested 28 people, a statement said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Drug Seizures

The seized drugs comprised heroin worth Rs 89.4 lakh and methamphetamine valued at Rs 1.27 crore, it said.

Of those arrested, 25 were Indian nationals, and three were from Myanmar, police said.

The seizures included 2.98 kg of heroin and 9.76 kg of methamphetamine. They were reported from police stations in Saitual, Champhai, Aizawl, Mamit, Lunglei and Serchhip districts, the statement said.

Major recoveries included 1.457 kg of heroin in Saitual and 7.813 kg of methamphetamine in Serchhip, it said.

Police also seized 950 grams and one kg of methamphetamine in two separate cases registered at Bawngkawn police station in Aizawl, it added.

A total of 18 cases were registered in connection with the seizures, the statement said.

Police said the seizures reflected intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking, while underscoring the need to strengthen the campaign against narcotics.

It appealed to the people, voluntary organisations and NGOs to cooperate in the fight against drugs and report any drug-related activities.