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How Mizoram Police Recovered Rs 1 Crore From Cybercrime Victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 19:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Mizoram police have made significant strides in combating cybercrime this year, recovering over Rs 1 crore for victims and arresting nine alleged cybercriminals, while also boosting public awareness and coordination efforts.

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Key Points

  • Mizoram police recovered Rs 1.06 crore for cybercrime victims this year through various lawful mechanisms.
  • Nine alleged cybercriminals have been arrested from different parts of the state during the year.
  • The State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) was formally notified on July 27 to coordinate cybercrime efforts.
  • Mizoram police conducted 89 cybercrime awareness programmes in schools and colleges this year, reaching 9,376 students.
  • Victims of online financial fraud are urged to report incidents immediately via helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

Mizoram police have recovered and returned more than Rs 1 crore to victims of cybercrime this year and arrested nine alleged cybercriminals, officials said on Friday.

Cybercrime Recovery And Arrests

The police recovered Rs 1.06 crore through the Money Restoration Module (MRM) and other lawful mechanisms, including court orders and procedures following investigations, according to a statement issued by Mizoram police.

 

To strengthen its efforts against cybercrime, the state government formally notified the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) as a separate unit under Mizoram police on July 27.

The centre is responsible for coordinating cybercrime detection, investigation and prosecution, besides mitigation measures, public awareness, social media monitoring and emergency response.

Strengthening Cybercrime Coordination

The Cyber Crime police station arrested nine alleged cybercriminals from different parts of the state during the year, the statement said.

The police also coordinated with law enforcement agencies in other states to investigate cybercrime cases and took action on complaints involving indecent online content, resulting in the removal of several unlawful URLs from social media platforms.

The S4C resolved 28 grievances through the grievance redressal module, which addresses complaints from people whose bank accounts have been blocked despite their alleged lack of knowledge of, or involvement in, the transfer of fraudulently obtained money.

Public Awareness And Reporting Mechanisms

As part of its awareness initiatives, Mizoram police have so far conducted 89 cybercrime awareness programmes in schools and colleges this year, reaching 9,376 students, the statement said.

The department also organised talk shows and question-and-answer sessions on Doordarshan Kendra, local cable television channels and All India Radio, while using its social media platforms to disseminate information on cyber safety.

The police urged victims of online financial fraud to report incidents immediately through the national cybercrime helpline 1930, which operates round the clock, or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

Assistance is also available at the Cyber Crime police station on the third floor of the SP Aizawl Office building at Treasury Square area in Aizawl, the statement said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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