Mizoram Minister Calls On Students To Fight Drug Menace

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has issued a strong appeal to college students to combat the alarming rise in drug abuse, particularly cannabis use, which poses a significant threat to the state's youth and future.

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Key Points Mizoram Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Thursday urged college students to stay away from drugs, citing growing cannabis use among young people.

High demand and consumption of drugs are major factors contributing to the problem in Champhai district.

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department reported 12,839 injecting drug users till last year and 2,051 drug-related deaths since 1984.

A 2022 survey indicated cannabis use among students aged 10-14 in Mizoram.

North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla stressed that staying away from drugs is crucial for India's development by 2047.

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Thursday urged college students to stay away from drugs, expressing concern over the growing use of cannabis among young people.

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Abuse

Addressing a drug abuse prevention awareness campaign at a government college in Champhai, Hmar said high demand for and consumption of drugs were among the major factors contributing to the problem in the eastern district.

Expressing particular concern over cannabis use among high school, higher secondary and college students, he urged them to remain free from drug abuse and motivate others to do the same.

According to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram had 12,839 injecting drug users till last year.

A total of 2,051 people, including 252 women, have died due to drug abuse or related complications in the state since 1984, the department's data showed.

The Survey Report on Drugs and Children in Mizoram 2022 indicated that some students in the 10-14 age group had begun using cannabis.

North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla, who also addressed the programme, urged students to channel their abilities towards personal and national development.

Referring to the drug problem in his home state of Punjab, Bhalla said staying away from drugs and other harmful practices was essential for India to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He also encouraged students to acquire skills that would help them earn a livelihood and create employment opportunities for others.