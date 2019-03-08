rediff.com

Mizoram governor K Rajasekharan resigns, may contest for LS polls

Mizoram governor K Rajasekharan resigns, may contest for LS polls

March 08, 2019 13:27 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said on Friday, adding that Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been given additional charge of the state.          

 

Mukhi will discharge the functions of the governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made, he said.

According to sources, Rajasekharan resigned from the post as he is keen on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Kerala.

