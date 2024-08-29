News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Miya' Muslims harass women teachers: Assam BJP MLA

'Miya' Muslims harass women teachers: Assam BJP MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 29, 2024 15:47 IST
The Assam Assembly on Thursday witnessed a noisy scene after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rama Kanta Dewri alleged that women school teachers in Morigaon district are harassed by 'Bangladeshi Miya Muslims', leading to adjournment of the House.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

During Question Hour, Dewri was allowed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary to ask a supplementary query to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

"The lady teachers in Morigaon face threats by Bangladeshi Miya Muslims," Dewri said.

This instantly attracted sharp reactions from opposition MLAs, who alleged that the question was deliberately introduced in the House.

 

"Mone mone thaak, koboloi de (shut up, let me speak)," Dewri said pointing fingers towards the opposition bench.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam objected to the ruling legislator's tone and language.

The Speaker repeatedly asked Dewri to stick to the point and directly ask the supplementary question instead of raking up controversial issues.

"Why don't you ask the question directly? Why are you saying other things?" he told the BJP MLA.

The ruling legislators also shouted in support of Dewri, saying that a tribal MLA is not allowed to speak by the opposition members.

With both sides unrelenting, Daimary adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

When the session resumed, Dewri again alleged that earlier teachers were forced to eat beef in 'sensitive' areas of the district and sought protection from the government.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said: "Nobody should say anything without facts. If any such incidents happened, then action should be taken."

Minister Pegu said transfer of teachers is done as per an act of 2017 through an online process without any human interface.

"This year, 31,344 teachers were transferred till yesterday through the online system. Next, we will do rationalisation considering teachers availability within the same district. We will try not to give appointments to women teachers in difficult terrain," he added.

Pegu further stated that local people and MLAs should ensure the safety and security of teachers so that they can impart education in schools.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
